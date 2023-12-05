Navigating Challenges Together: Ensuring Continued Excellence in City Services

December 5, 2023

Dear Residents of Clovis,

As we continue our shared journey towards a vibrant and thriving community, I find it crucial to communicate openly about the challenges that lie ahead and our commitment to maintaining the high level of service that has come to define the City of Clovis.

Our city has been blessed with a legacy of excellence, and I am proud to serve as your City Manager as we face the future together. While our commitment to providing exceptional services remains unwavering, we must address the financial challenges that loom on the horizon.

The City of Clovis is experiencing a situation where our revenues are growing at a slower rate than the costs associated with maintaining the quality of services our residents have come to expect.

The financial landscape is complex, influenced by various factors, including economic trends, demographic shifts, and unforeseen events such as the recent global pandemic.

Despite our best efforts to manage our budget responsibly, we are entering a period where sustaining the current level of service excellence will require careful navigation and collaboration.

With inflation being what it has for the past few years, expenses for City operations are growing faster than the City’s revenue base. Between 2007 and 2023, we have seen a 13% increase in the number of City employees and a 39% increase in the population of the City.

At some point, it will be difficult to continue to provide the high level of service our residents have become accustomed to.

How has the City been able to maintain the level of service? One example, in 2007 the Police Department was budgeted for 117 sworn officers.

In the recession that followed, the City is just now back to being budgeted for 117 sworn officers.

Over the past fifteen years, we have taken a majority of what we had in prevention programs and moved it all to patrol.

We have already reduced or eliminated; FBI task force officer, municipal code enforcement, juvenile counseling, PAL, DARE, Community Watch, Community Events, Explorer Post, Community Day school resource officer, reduced traffic unit, eliminated separate gang and narcotics unit, and eliminated our Bike and Mounted patrol units.

In the face of these financial constraints, the City of Clovis is committed to transparency and community engagement.

We believe that open communication is key to fostering a shared understanding of the challenges we face and working collaboratively to find sustainable solutions.

As we navigate these financial waters, we are exploring innovative approaches to ensure the continued provision of high-quality services.

This may involve a comprehensive review of city operations, prioritizing projects, and seeking input from our residents on their preferences for the allocation of resources.

Your voice matters, and we invite you to be active participants in shaping the future of our city. In the coming months, we will be seeking your input through surveys and other means to better understand your priorities and expectations.

Together, we can identify creative solutions that align with our community values while addressing the fiscal challenges we confront.

In conclusion, the City of Clovis remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional services to our residents.

While the road ahead may present financial challenges, I am confident that, with your support and collaboration, we can navigate these waters and emerge stronger as a community.

Thank you for your understanding, engagement, and dedication to making Clovis a wonderful place to live, work, and play.

Sincerely,

John Holt

City Manager

City of Clovis