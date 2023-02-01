Murdered Selma Police Officer Identified; Suspect Booked into Jail

February 2, 2023: The Selma Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday has been identified as 24 year old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child.

This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.

Homicide detectives have booked 23 year old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma into the Fresno County Jail. He faces charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition and probation violation.

A bail amount of nearly $1.2 million has been set, however, he is currently not eligible for bail due to the probation violation charge.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, February 2nd.

Around 11:45 am on Tuesday, a homeowner flagged down Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco as he was patrolling the 2600 block of Pine Street in Selma.

She alerted him to a suspicious man being on her property. Officer Carrasco got out of his patrol vehicle and tried to contact the man, later identified as Nathaniel Dixon.

As Carrasco approached, Dixon immediately fired several shots, striking Officer Carrasco.

Dixon then took off running while still armed with his gun. A citizen dialed 911 and told dispatchers someone had shot an officer.

Selma Police officers, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire firefighters and Selma EMS responded and provided medical aid to Officer Carrasco.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was taken to surgery and later passed away.

Multiple officers and deputies responded to the area and began searching for the gunman who was described as having a tattoo on his face.

Around 12:10 pm, a deputy spotted the suspect near Fig and Sequoia and he was taken into custody.

Dixon’s gun was later recovered a short distance from where he was arrested.

From this point, Selma Police requested the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office take over the entire investigation.

Law enforcement is familiar with Dixon. He has a criminal background, including charges for illegal firearms possession and robbery.

He has served time in prison and is currently on probation as part of California’s AB 109 law (prison realignment).

The Fresno County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is supporting the Selma Police Officer’s Association by establishing a memorial fund in which all donations will be given to Officer Carrasco’s family.

Please send contributions to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association

C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund

1360 Van Ness Avenue

Fresno, CA 93721

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact Sheriff’s Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case #23-1223.

Selma Police Department