Mother of Seven Survives 8 Month Battle with COVID-19

Carmen Sevillano is a 36-year-old mother of seven in Clovis. She first contracted COVID-19 in late June of last year. She began experiencing shortness of breath and rapid heartbeat.

At first, Sevillano went to a testing center. While there, her symptoms worsened and decided to go to the hospital. She waited nearly 14 hours for her results which came back positive for COVID-19.

She was informed to go home, rest, and quarantine.

“I could not make it from my bed to the bathroom, which is right next to my bed, without gasping for air,” said Sevillano.

Even with the help of an oxygen tank, Sevillano felt like she could not breathe. Adjusting the oxygen to the highest setting did not help.

Sevillano immediately went to Clovis Community Hospital, where things took a turn for the worse.

She was diagnosed with double pneumonia, meaning both of her lungs were infected. The doctors determined the best course of action was to place Sevillano in a medically induced coma.

“I was going to be intubated and put into a coma. They were going to let me make a phone call to my family to tell them my goodbye,” said Sevillano.

Sevillano made a goodbye phone call to her family. She did not want her kids to be scared by saying goodbye. Instead, she told her husband to tell them for her. The worst part was not knowing if she would wake up.

Sevillano laid in a coma for two and a half months before waking up.

“I didn’t know the extent of things because I was in a coma. After waking up and talking to my husband, that’s when I found out I had a partially collapsed lung and air pocket in my lung,” said Sevillano.

While in a coma, the doctors considered Sevillano for a lung transplant. However, she did not fit as a candidate. More importantly, she may not have survived the operation.

Back in October 2019, after fostering their three youngest for years, Sevillano and her husband finalized their adoption. They have four biological children of their own.

“My little one, of the first things she told me, was,‘ I cried for you, every day for you, mom,’ she’s four years old,” said Sevillano.

She said her family never gave up on her. They knew she would pull through. While in her coma, Sevillano said her husband would hold the phone to her ear so her children could talk to her.

“I’m 36-years-old. That would have been really sad if I lost my life. I’m still pretty young, and I have people that need me and for me to die because someone didn’t want to wear their mask,” said Sevillano.

Sevillano wants to let the community know if they are able to take the vaccine, don’t be scared, and keep social distancing. She said she would never want anyone to go through the experience she went through with COVID-19.

“Wear your mask. The strangers you’re affecting, you don’t know what you’re doing to their life,” said Sevillano.

Sevillano is currently back home with her husband and children. However, she is still recovering from COVID-19 complications and is bedridden.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help out with medical bills.If anyone would like to donate, click here.