Minarets High School Horse Judging Team Seeking Donations

July 31, 2023 – Minarets High School in O’Neals, California is home to the O’Neals-Minarets FFA Chapter Horse Judging Team.

The FFA is the Future Farmers of America, known for Agriculture Education.

The mission of the FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Since officially receiving its charter in 2008, the Horse Judging Team has gone on to have many successful years, including winning the California FFA State Title this year at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

This young team of ag students has worked hard to participate in contests throughout California, and with success comes more opportunities!

That being said, the Minarets FFA Horse Judging is seeking sponsorships to represent the state of California at the National FFA Convention this October 29th-November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Costs will include registration for the conference, hotel, flights, uniforms, rental car, and meals for the team. They have a goal of $9,000.

If you are interested in donating, you can mail a check made out to Minarets FFA, with “Horse Judging” in the memo to:

Minarets High School

℅ Keeley Hall

45077 Road 200

O’Neals, CA 93645

If you have questions feel free to email the FFA Advisor for Minarets High School khal@mychawanakee.org

Thank you for considering helping our local agriculture students!