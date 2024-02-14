Message from Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming

Dear Residents of Clovis,

As your Police Chief, I feel it is crucial to maintain an open line of communication with our community.

Recent developments have prompted me to address concerns that have been voiced by many of you regarding the safety of our city.

Over the past year, we have witnessed an unfortunate increase in criminal activities throughout Clovis. I want to assure you that the Clovis Police Department is diligently working to address these issues.

However, it is important to acknowledge that we are facing challenges in our efforts to maintain the level of public safety our residents have become accustomed to.

While Clovis continues to be considered the safest city in the Central Valley, the honor is somewhat relative.

Clovis has seen a significant increase in crime over the last few years. In 2023, we had nearly 800 robberies and burglaries and over 250 stolen cars.

Additionally, the growing homeless population in Clovis is a concern that demands a compassionate and comprehensive approach.

Our officers are working collaboratively with social services and community organizations to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness while ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

One major challenge we are facing is that the Clovis Police Department has the same number of sworn officers in 2023 that it had in 2007, even as our population has increased by 39%.

While proactive policing was a priority that the Clovis Police department could afford in prior years, the reality is that with the same number of officers for the past 15 years, we have had to eliminate most, if not all, of our proactive programs, so that we are primarily forced into a reactionary mode and simply responding to calls for service.

As we develop the financial 5-year forecast and the budget process, we plan to reach out to the community to identify and confirm what your priorities are. Your partnership is vital in shaping the future of public safety in Clovis.

We need your help, community involvement is instrumental in being proactive, and we encourage you to report any suspicious activities, share your concerns, and work with us to create a safer environment for everyone.

Please visit https://cityofclovis.com/maintainingclovis/ to share your thoughts and any concerns.

In closing, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support. Together, as a united community, we can overcome the challenges we face.

The Clovis Police Department remains dedicated to serving and protecting you, and we are committed to fostering a safe and thriving environment for all residents.

Sincerely,

Chief Curt Fleming

Clovis Police Department