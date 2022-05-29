Memorial Run Kicks off Weekend of Events

The 11th Annual Clovis Memorial Run that honors the military servicemen and women who have died in battle defending the country was held on Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. Just as is with any effort to celebrate Memorial Day, active servicemembers and their families were also honored for their devotion and time served for their country.

There were four different races to commemorate the veterans, a Kids Race, a Senior Walk and Roll, a 2-mile run/walk, and the 5k run/walk. Contestants were given t-shirts for participation in the run and vendors set up booths in the Memorial District parking lot.

In speaking with event emcee, Shonna Halterman, it was stated the effect on the kids participating in the Kids Run was “..important that they see and understand the sacrifices that people have made and continue to make for them.”

Halterman also mentioned the two year absence of the event due to Covid-19 concerns. “Well I would say it’s a rebuilding year, we haven’t had it the last two years because of Covid.” She then went on to speak about the turnout of runners as well as spectators. “We have a pretty good turnout but I think it will continue to grow as the years go by. I mean at one point we had about 600 to 700 people.”

There were about 300-400 runners at the 2022 Memorial Run and about eighteen vendors according to Administrative Assistant for the Clovis Senior Community Center and leader of the planning for the Memorial Run, Moniqua Randolph. Being there since the inaugural Memorial Run in 2009, Randolph illustrated that the run got started when those at the Community Center “..wanted to do something to give back to our local vets, our active military. So we decided to try to do a memorial run and eleven years later we’re still up and running.”

In thanking the sponsors and the community for their support of the run, Randolph stated, “They’ve given us 100% of their support. I think the fact that it’s more of a family orientated event brings in a lot of families with their children because we also provide a Kids Race as well as the Walk and Roll Race.” She explained that the thought here is to find ways to get as many people involved from children to the seniors who can participate in walking or rolling their wheelchairs across the finish line in the Senior Walk and Roll race.

The point of the runs continues to be an opportunity to show respect, reverence, and give remembrance to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice as well as those who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces. Moniqua spoke on the significance of the run to commemorate veterans, “I think because with the veterans and active military they’re always active, they’re always doing something, there’s always movement involved in whatever they do for our country.”

“I’m just glad that we had enough out here to have a good group and get the people out here to start their Memorial Day Weekend the right way.”

Results for the race can be found on the Memorial Run website.