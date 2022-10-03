Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Joseph Hebert 

The Clovis Roundup reached out to Joseph Hebert for an interview, but did not receive a response back at the time.

According to Hebert’s campaign website, he has lived in Clovis for the past 13 years and had an extensive managerial career in the aerospace industry, working for several fortune 100 companies including Apple and Hewlett Packard.

Hebert serves as the director of parks community services for the city of Madera and personal commissioner for the state center community college district. He is also an “active” board member for salt and light, a non profit organization in Visalia that’s “dedicated to cultivating community by providing dignified homes, jobs and healing for homeless citizens.”

According to Hebert’s campaign website, he believes in decision making that is based on what is best for the community above party interests.

“…ethics and qualifications should be the priorities voters look for in their city councilmen, not simply their political affiliation.” According to Hebert’s campaign website.

He is passionate about building a strong community to ensure the safety and wellness of Clovis residents while advocating on their behalf with a shared vision of success for Clovis and future generations.

Hebert is running on the issues of housing affordability, safe neighborhoods, reducing homelessness, and shared best practices among municipalities.

According to Hebert’s campaign website, he plans to build partnerships with the police and fire departments and help provide the resources needed to keep families safe.

In regards to reducing homlessness, Hebert said he feels “all residents deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods,” and his plan to accomplish this goal involves working with the Clovis police department to “target and eliminate” property crime, vacancy and more.