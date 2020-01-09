Marketing Workshop, Upcoming Dance Discussed at January CVMD Roundtable

The Jan. 8 Clovis Veterans Memorial District roundtable focused on upcoming events including a marketing workshop and the Sweethearts Valentines Dance.

The Sweethearts Dance takes place on Feb. 9 at the CVMD and will feature live music from the Clovis Big Band. The CVMD encourages attendees to bring canned food donations to benefit central valley veterans and cash donations to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

A planning meeting for the dance is set for Jan. 22 at the CVMD. Email CVMD marketing associate Jale Wesley to RSVP.

The CVMD will also host a marketing board workshop Feb. 5.

Other CVMD events discussed at the roundtable include a movie screening of the film “Lives Well Lived” Jan. 20 and an Army Aviation banquet taking place at the CVMD Jan. 24.