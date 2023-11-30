Mail theft suspects arrested overnight

November 30, 2023 – Thanks to an alert resident and the assistance of a Clovis Police UAV, two mall theft suspects were arrested early this morning by officers.

Our communications center received a call at 4 a.m. this morning alerting us to suspicious activity at a community mailbox near Bullard/Locan.

The caller reported seeing 2 people in a white truck taking mail and then drive away. Officers responded immediately, searched the area, and located the abandoned truck near Shaw/Fowler in another neighborhood.

An officer who is certified as a UAV (drone) pilot launcher their UAV and located both suspects hiding in a ponding basin nearby. The UAV pilot guided additional officers to the area where the suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Officiers located several items of stolen mail in the abandoned truck and had it towed for evidence. The suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Mao Lee and 24-year-old Yakista Lor, both of Fresno.

The suspects have been booked into Fresno County Jail and they have each been charged with mail theft, possession of burglary tools and stolen mail, and a warrant.

Officers are working with the United States Postal Service Investigators on this case and others throughout the year.

Mail and package theft typically increase during the winter months, and we urge you to be vigilant. Please check your mail daily, have packages delivered to secure drop off locations, and call law enforcement immediately when you see a crime in progress or suspicious activity.

This case was solved with the assistance of our community, the technology we use daily to keep Clovis safe, and our officers and staff. Thank you to the alert resident who called to report this crime!