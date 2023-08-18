Mail theft suspects arrested by Clovis Police Officer

August 18, 2023 – In the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 16, a Clovis Police Officer patrolling a neighborhood stopped two suspects he saw stealing mail in the area of Ashlan & Locan.

As the officer walked up to contact both suspects, he noticed a large amount of mail in the back of their Hyundai Sonata, which had a fake license plate attached to it.

After the two suspects were safely detained, officers discovered that both had multiple warrants, and searched their car, finding several pieces of mail with the names of various people and addresses from the area.

One of the suspects and the Sonata with a fake license plate also matched the description of other mail thefts in the Clovis area in previous weeks.

43-year-old Francine Ruby and 38- year-old Diamond Perez, both of Fresno, were booked into Fresno County Jail for several charges including mail theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.

Eight arrest warrants between the two suspects were also served for charges including grand theft, shoplifting, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prior cases where evidence is available against either of these suspects are also being forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for their review.

As mail theft continues to be a rising issue, CPD ask that you be diligent and check your mail daily, report any suspicious activity or damage to community mailboxes, and report crime if you are a victim.

CPD officers and dispatchers are available 24 hours a day at 911 for emergencies or crimes in progress, and (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies.