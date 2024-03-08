Madeleine’s celebrates 20th anniversary with ribbon cutting

Mary Gadberry,

March 6, 2024 – Madeleine’s Bridal Boutique owner Sherri Mosher recently celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Originally located on Blackstone and Sierra Avenues, Madeleine’s moved to their current location on the corner of Fifth and Pollasky, in Old Town over ten years ago.

The ribbon cutting ceremony honored Madeleine’s as a long-time fixture in Old Town and celebrated their joining the Chamber.

Attending the ceremony were members of the Chamber as well as City of Clovis Councilmember Diane Pearce.

Pearce called Madeleine’s “part of the fabric of the community,” and stated that she, like many of us, have a Madeleine’s gown somewhere in our past, whether prom dress or wedding gown.

A representative from California State Senator Shannon Grove’s office presented owner Sherri Mosher with a proclamation.

In business since 1954, Madeleine’s has been a staple of the bridal and prom industry here in the Fresno-Clovis area.

The beautifully appointed bridal boutique carries everything you could possibly need for your wedding attire. Their large selection of wedding gowns include designers who specialize in dressing curvy brides.

Madeleine’s services include tuxedo rentals, in all sizes from ring bearer to groom. The store has a large selection of bridesmaid gowns and flower girl dresses, with all necessary accessories.

Coordinating mother of the bride and mother of the groom dresses can also be found here. Madeleine’s also does alterations for the bridal party, and provides a service for brides to have their wedding dresses cleaned and preserved properly.

The dedicated and experienced bridal stylists believe that the day a bride selects her wedding gown should be as special and memorable as the day she walks down the aisle in it.

Sherri’s words to hear in her boutique are “I say YES to becoming a Madeleine’s Bride!”