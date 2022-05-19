Lorenzo Rios, CEO CVMD and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Receives Special Recognition

Lorenzo Rios, CEO of The Clovis Veterans Memorial District, and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), was recognized by the Assembly to celebrate the CASA program for the centennial commemoration.

Rios, a decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, has served as the CEO of CVMD since 2015.

He was sworn in as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a virtual investiture ceremony conducted with the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on November 16, 2021.