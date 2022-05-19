Lorenzo Rios, CEO CVMD and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) Receives Special Recognition

Lorenzo Rios, CEO of The Clovis Veterans Memorial District, and Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA), was recognized by the Assembly to celebrate the CASA program for the centennial commemoration.
Rios, a decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps, has served as the CEO of CVMD since 2015.
He was sworn in as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) in a virtual investiture ceremony conducted with the Pentagon in Washington D.C. on November 16, 2021.
CASA members come from many professional backgrounds including business, education, finance, industry, law, media, medicine, and public service.
CASA members are also Special Government Employees who agree to serve as representatives of the Secretary of the Army without salary, wages, or related benefits. They are however afforded a 3-star protocol status for their contribution.
Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army are essential to the Army’s ability to connect our great nation by building partnerships and strengthening relationships in their communities– bridging the civilian-military divide.
They help connect the community with soldiers of all components of the Army, including their families.
There are 9 active CASA in the State of California, and over 115 in the nation.