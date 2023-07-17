CUSD announces passing of long-time Governing Board member Betsy Sandoval

July 17, 2023 – Kelly Avants, APR Chief Communications Officer for Clovis Unified School District just announced the passing of long-time Governing Board member and friend to the district Betsy Sandoval.

Betsy passed peacefully away Sunday night, July 16, after a long illness. Betsy leaves behind her husband Sam, and children Rick, Michelle and Christine.

Her love for the community and desire to serve the students, families and employees of Clovis Unified drew Betsy to run for the Governing Board in 1981, where she served until 1993 and then again from 1996 until her retirement in November 2022.

Betsy was the longest-serving member of the Governing Board in the district’s history and was a model of responsibility and care through elected office, while also operating a successful insurance agency in Clovis.

She graduated from Clovis High in 1958 after attending Weldon Elementary and Clovis Grammar School, and over the years saw all three of her children return to work for the school district in addition to a wide network of extended family connections to the district.

During her tenure on the Governing Board, she served four terms as President in addition to other officer roles, and throughout her service demonstrated a commitment to our core educational philosophies and values that had a far-reaching impact on our entire community.

Those wishing to send cards or condolences to the Sandoval family may do so care of the Superintendent’s Office. When finalized, information about services will be shared with our CUSD family.