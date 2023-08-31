Local owner of Dale Earnhardt’s car at Elks Car Show

A local man is the proud owner of the Chevy that Dale Earnhardt drove across the finish line to win the 1986 Winston Cup.

Gregg Hernandez has owned the 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo since the late 80’s.

When Hernandez first purchased the vehicle, it was without an engine or transmission. A 358 cubic inch engine was custom built by Mark Faulconer of Fresno.

The car, like most race cars, is not street legal.

Gregg Hernandez recently had his car on display at the Clovis Elks Lodge’s 17th Annual Hot August Daze Charity Car & Bike Show.

The proceeds from the event was to benefit the following Elk sponsored charities: ENF (Elks National Foundation): drug awareness, community outreach, and scholarships. CHEA (California-Hawaii Elks Association): disabled children’s therapy. Veterans Services: Honoring and assisting veterans through projects and services.

Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to see Gregg Hernandez at another local car show with Dale Earnhardt’s Winston Cup-Winning race car. Collectors like this always make Clovis events unique.