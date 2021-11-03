Local Clovis Mobile Park Loses Power

After 48 hours of no electricity, PG&E was able to bring light and power back to mobile park residents.

On Sunday October 31st, residents of The Woods Mobile Park on 1001 Sylmar Avenue reported power outages around five in the morning. After no progress was made for a few days, the City of Clovis took action to provide meals and transportation to those who needed it. On Tuesday November 2nd, the city posted on all social media platforms that they were providing emergency meals and transportation to residents of The Woods Mobile Park.

Seniors had access to meals at the Senior Center, as well as electricity to charge their phones and other devices. For residents that wanted to remain in their homes, The City of Clovis started delivering meals door to door beginning at approximately 1:30pm yesterday.

Residents were also informed that the City of Clovis was providing emergency shelter for any who wanted to make use of it. City emergency personnel worked with the property management to check in on residents and make sure the needs of the residents were being taken care of.

Fortunately, around 11:08 P.M last night, PG&E was able to restore power to the mobile park and all residents were able to stay in the comforts of their homes.