Live Bike Theft Recorded on Camera

By
J.T. Gomez
-

July 25, 2023 – During the morning hours of Sunday July 23rd, a bike theft occurred near Fowler and Gettysburg.

However, this bike theft holds a distinct difference amongst other bike thefts, as this theft was caught on camera.

Located on the front porch of the unnamed homeowner, the bike belonged to a family member of the household.

This was the first time a theft occurred at this location and more specifically on the front porch of the house.

In the video that is featured, a man is seen walking up to the porch, eyeing the bicycle, and clearly taking it away from the porch. The man seen is now wanted for theft by Clovis PD.

mm
J.T. Gomez
JT is a recent college grad with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He is mainly interested in sports and entertainment but covers a wide array of subjects. He currently writes for the Fresno State Baseball Dugout Club. JT looks forward to continuing his career at the Clovis Roundup and is excited to be working closely with a community that is very proud of its people.