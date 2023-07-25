Live Bike Theft Recorded on Camera

July 25, 2023 – During the morning hours of Sunday July 23rd, a bike theft occurred near Fowler and Gettysburg.

However, this bike theft holds a distinct difference amongst other bike thefts, as this theft was caught on camera.

Located on the front porch of the unnamed homeowner, the bike belonged to a family member of the household.

This was the first time a theft occurred at this location and more specifically on the front porch of the house.

In the video that is featured, a man is seen walking up to the porch, eyeing the bicycle, and clearly taking it away from the porch. The man seen is now wanted for theft by Clovis PD.