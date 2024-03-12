Letter to the editor: Tribute to James Hallowell

March 7, 2024 – In 1961, I was a Senior at Clovis High School. I was the janitor at Hallowell Chevrolet Company before and after school and on Saturdays.

One day a customer traded in a 1948 Chevrolet FleetLine, two-door sedan. I was making ninety cents an hour before taxes and I didn’t have a car.

With James Hallowell’s kindness, arrangements were made for me to purchase the car, for one hundred fifty dollars. I was to pay twenty-five dollars a month until paid in full.

I’ve always been thankful for James Hallowell’s care and kindness to me personally and for all the employees at Hallowell Chevrolet Company.

Gregg Hernandez