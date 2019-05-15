Letter from the Publisher: Happy 10th Year

If you didn’t notice, on our front-page header, the “O” in the middle of Clovis has been replaced with a 10-year anniversary insignia. Yes that is correct; we are now in our 10th year of bringing you Clovis news.

It has definitely been a learning experience. We have come a long way largely in thanks to the contributions of the right people at the right time during our growth. I would like to thank just a few of those people:

Kenny Melchor, for his sales expertise.

Lenee Willems, who mentored me on how to plan and layout content.

Billy Xiong, production manager from 2010. His attitude of “I can learn” has continuously taken us to new levels.

Peg Bos, for keeping our Clovis history alive.

Ron Sundquist, for telling the Clovis story with his photography.

Valerie Shelton, editor from 2015 to 2016, for her hard work and contribution to building the content.

Paul Meadors, who established our school sports coverage.

Daniel Leon, who, when needed always volunteered without hesitation.

Diana Giraldo, for her contributions on health and wellness.

Tomas Kassahun, for covering all the City Council and School Board Meetings.

April Blankinship, for making us laugh at our local law breakers.

Dick Nichols, for letting us know where the fish can be caught.

Don Curlee, for his Ag at Large columns.

Teresa Stevens, for her tax and accounting advice.

Carole Grosch, for entertaining us.

Paul Hinkle, for all his car show coverage and events.

Shawn Miller, for his belief in our goals to be a true community newspaper.

All our contributing writers and reporters, past and present. We are looking forward to working with our new editor, Elizabeth Magno. Our new reporters Nugesse Ghebrendrias and Seth Casey, along with our new photographer Jose Romo, are doing an outstanding job.

A special thank you to all our readers for all the support and words of encouragement.

Last, but definitely not least, our advertisers, and ad sales team of Marvin Stickler and Eric Hinkle. Because it is thanks to them that you are holding this paper in your hands while reading it. They are the reason we have been able to continue to grow. Please remember to support these local businesses. It is through our shared success that we can continue “The Clovis Way of Life.”