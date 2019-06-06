Let’s Talk Clovis: The Clovis Tribune, 1928

We are sharing articles and advertisements that were printed by The Clovis Tribune on Thursday, July 12, 1928. H.E. Armstrong (1861-1938) was editor and publisher from 1911 until his death. The subscription price was $1.50 per year.

Two editorial statements on the front page: “Let us maintain our independence at any cost” and “A clean paper for clean people.”

Clovis was a city of approximately 1,300 and was served by two newspapers. The Clovis Independent was founded in 1919 by Spurgeon and May Case. The paper was sold in 1934. May remained a reporter until her death in 1967. The Tribune merged with the Independent and was purchased by McClatchy Newspapers in 1979. They suspended publication in June 20, 2008.

A major 1928 story: “Western Pacific (which was formed in 1903 to break the monopoly of Southern Pacific) comes to the Valley. Another through line to the east will prove of great benefit to shippers and people of the valley.”

“Don’t Take Risks in Your Auto: Drive moderately, watch the road and play safe at all times. Drive as though you appreciate the value of your own life, the lives of those with you and the lives of others who have to use the same road.”

“Over the Grade: Arthur Sellers and Coley Wamsley were motoring up Tollhouse grade on Saturday night, when on the Grapevine curve, the steering apparatus broke and Arthur saw the car was leaving the grade. He called to Wamsley to jump, which he did, getting out before it went over. Sellers went with the car which turned over once throwing him out. Neither of the boys was hurt, the auto was badly damaged.”

“Bobbed Hair Passing: A well informed barber states that at least 50 per sent of bobbed hair enthusiasts have returned to the beautiful long tresses which men love and poets rave about. He thought that the frequent cutting of the hair on the back of the head and neck had caused the hair to lose its soft silky texture.”

“Water Table Falling: The water table is gradually dropping down, quite a number of ranchers have complained of shortage of water to supply their irrigation pumps.”

“Bankers Provide Student Loans: American Bankers Association completes plan to award 167 college economic scholarships throughout nation. Students in Agricultural Economics will be helped in farm states. The loans will also facilitate their entry into business life.”

Over 20 Clovis family activities were publicized i.e. vacations to Santa Cruz, Bass Lake and Shaver Lake, operations performed at the McMurtry Hospital, William Welborn closed his blacksmith shop for the summer and Joe Miller informed readers that his blacksmith shop was open, and that Ira L. Oldenburg was helping him.

Eight Christian churches published their church services.

A. Sassano was located on Fulton Street (just south of Bobby Salazar’s), next to the Stage Office.

Max H. Yancey provided a complete line of auto oil, gasoline and auto supplies at Tollhouse.

Clovis Concrete Pipe guaranteed machine made pipe at the yards on S.P. Reservation.

Superior Granite Company Inc, Granite Spawls, for use in road making or for general building purposes, $1.50 per team load. Granite dust for scratch chicken feed and many purposes.

Isaac Eddy provided shoe and harness repairing on Pollasky Ave.

Oat and Barley Hay, $12.50 per ton by W.W. Behymer at Nees Colony.

Fresno-Clovis Stage Line, Clovis on Sunnyside to Fresno on Blackstone: $2.50 for five school days and six round trips for $4.00.

Southern Pacific Railroad vacations (round trip 16-day limit): San Francisco, $10.00, Los Angeles, 14.25, Santa Cruz $11.50, Vancouver, B.C. $62.25.

“Dressing an Ideal by Woman’s Home Companion. The average woman has a false picture of herself and too often she tries to dress like this picture.”

The Clovis year of 1928 remains a part of our rich heritage.