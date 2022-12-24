Let’s Talk Clovis: 1965 Clovis Memorial Hospital

Clovis recognized the need for a new hospital and in 1955 concerned citizens formed a non Profit Corporation to begin raising funds. Community response produced the most unifying and productive years (1955-1965) of our history. A public replica of a thermometer registered the progress for the $250,000 Community drive. Personal donations ranged from $3.00 to $2,500.

A Guild was formed and competitive branches (Magnolia, Manzanita, Oak, Sycamore, Pine, Cherry Blossom and Olive) sponsored dinners, barbecues and many innovative fund raising events. By 1964 3 ½ acres had been purchased ($12,000) on the northwest corner of DeWitt and Sierra Avenues and $50,000 cash reserve had been secured. The Guild continues to provide volunteer and financial support of the hospital.

The Clovis Memorial Hospital (35 acute beds) was dedicated on July 27, 1965. The construction cost was $365,000. Total investment would be over $500,000 when the hospital was fully equipped. In addition to serving the 40,000 population in the service area, it was estimated the out flow of cash would exceed 3.3 million dollars.

When the extended care facility was opened in 1967, sixty-four skilled nursing beds and thirty-five acute beds became available. That addition represented a total capital investment of over one million dollars. The annual pay roll for 90 full and part-time employees exceeded $200,000.

On February 8, 1979, Clovis Memorial Hospital merged with Fresno Community Hospital. In 1980 Clovis held a mortgage burning event. Twenty-four hour emergency service and an intensive care unit were opened that year.

Clovis Memorial Hospital name was changed to Clovis Community Hospital in 1982. Community Medical Center-Clovis (Now Clovis Community Medical Center) was opened in 1988 on a 137 acre campus at Herndon and Temperance Avenues. The Hospital will be completing their $300 Million expansion and renovation in late 2013.

The former 1965 hospital was converted into Senior Citizen housing.