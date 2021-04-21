Latest CUSD Graduation Changes as District Enters Orange Tier

As Clovis moves into the orange tier of the color-coded COVID-19 state rankings, the Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) confirms that the district’s high schools will be holding full, traditional ceremonies.

The participating schools include Clovis High, Clovis East, Clovis North, Clovis West, and Buchanan High Schools.

Adult Education, Clovis Online and Alternative Education will have individual student graduations.

“We are thrilled that we can have our seniors together with their classmates in one ceremony,” said CUSD Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell. “We know that what our students have wanted most is to be with one another in this milestone moment.”

Recent changes to the state and local health and safety guidelines will allow students to participate in a group ceremony, a reward that students were denied due to COVID-19 restrictions last year.

However, even with the changes, there will still be adjustments in place during the ceremonies.

Social distancing will still be applied, as seniors will be seated and spaced across their home stadium field instead of side by side in risers. Students will still walk across a stage and receive their diplomas once their names are announced.

For spectators, they will be sitting on both sides of the stadium to accommodate social distancing requirements. Attendance will also be capped, with each graduate receiving six tickets for family or eight if proof of vaccinations are shown.

Masks are still required.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed for additional family and friends to attend online.

Clovis Unified Class of 2021 Graduations

May 26 Clovis East High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 27 Clovis High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 28 Alternative Education, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 1:30 – 6 p.m.*

May 28 Clovis Adult Education, drive-thru in CAE parking lot, 9 a.m.*

May 29 Clovis Online School, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.*

June 1 Clovis North High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 Clovis West High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 Buchanan High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

*Individual student graduations