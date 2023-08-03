Kids Day at Big Dry Creek Museum

August 2nd, 2023 — Kids ages 5-10 years old attended Kids Day at the Clovis Big Dry Creek Museum.

The Clovis Big Dry Creek Historical Society’s President, Beth Christensen had this to say about their Kids Day events, “It gives kids a reason to come to the museum . . . [it’s] a chance for families to see what early life in Clovis was like.”

August 2nd’s Kids Day was the third in a series of three over the summer. The children got to learn how to play a wide variety of classic and historical games, each very interactive and unique. They also all got to take home a goody bag.

The first Kids Day in the series was focused on arts and crafts, where the children got to try weaving—complete with an actual spinning wheel for spinning yarn.

The second Kids Day was science-focused. The kids got to draw using berry ink, make butter, learn about the history of trains in Clovis, and even conduct a science experiment about train wheels.

This most recent Kids Day at the Clovis Big Dry Creek Museum may have been the last one of their summer series, but we are already looking forward to their Holiday Kids Day—set to take place on a Saturday in December.

Once the Holiday Kids Day is officially announced, parents and guardians can come into the museum during business hours to sign their child up for the next Kids Day event.

In the meantime, please stop by the Clovis Big Dry Creek Museum! They are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM to 2PM (they are also open on Friday from 6PM to 8PM in addition to their normal business hours)

When you visit the museum, be sure to ask about their Year-Round Scavenger Hunt or their History Counts game!