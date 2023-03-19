Juvenile Arrested for Arson

March 18, 2023 – Late this afternoon, Clovis Police & Clovis Fire Department responded to Music Park for report of a fire on the playground. Music Park is next to the Clovis Rodeo grounds. Officers & fire fighters arrived on scene within minutes and saw the playground fully engulfed by flames.

Fire fighters quickly put the fire out but the playground had already been destroyed.

An 11-year-old juvenile was detained at the park and has been arrested for felony arson.

Due to the juvenile’s age, they were turned over to a guardian following their arrest.

This park and playground served an entire neighborhood and now, children will be without a playground until it is replaced.