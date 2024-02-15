Just a gentle reminder: Clovis Appliance accepting donations in memory of “Best Dog Ever”

by Mary Gadberry

February 14, 2024 – If you’ve been to Clovis Appliance, you’ve no doubt met Jake, the “Best Dog Ever,” according to his owner, Tammy Shultz.

Sadly, Jake passed away unexpectedly last September, and Shultz is continuing to honor his memory by sponsoring a donation drive for Valley Animal Center that will last through the month of February, Jake’s birthday month.

Donations of WE laundry soap, bleach, anti-bacterial dish soap, new dog and cat toys, and leashes and collars can be dropped off at Clovis Appliance, or, if you prefer, you can go to the Clovis Appliance website, clovisappliances.com, and click the link that will take you to Valley Animal Center where you can check their wish list.

Last year, Jake’s 9th birthday, was the first year Shultz held the donation drive, and it was so successful that she decided to repeat it.

People were still bringing in donation items well into March. Valley Animal Center, a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats in Fresno, not only operates the shelter for adoptable animals, they have a dog park, a low-cost clinic for basic health services, pet grooming, and dog training courses.

Their office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and they can be reached at (559) 233-8690.

Clovis Appliance, on the corner of Fifth and Pollasky in Old Town Clovis, has been in business since 1951.

The business was purchased by Shultz’s father, Glenn Skinner, with a business partner, back in 1979, and is still in the family, being operated by Shultz. Clovis Appliance is the biggest exclusive GE Appliance dealer in the country, and being a member of Brand Source means they are able to provide competitive prices.

Their phone number is (559) 299-6806, and they are open Monday from 12 PM to 5:30 PM, Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Stop by Clovis Appliance this month to donate to Valley Animal Center in honor of Jake’s 10th birthday.