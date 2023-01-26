Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich Named Grand Marshals of 109th Clovis Rodeo

January 26, 2023 – The Clovis Rodeo Association honors lifelong friends and rodeo volunteers, Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich as Grand Marshals of the 109th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 26-30.

These well-known Clovis cowgirls will be responsible for leading off the annual rodeo parade on Saturday, April 29; a parade they have both been responsible for coordinating and building for more than 60 combined years of service.

Both Judy and Susan are following in the footsteps of some other Grand Marshals in their families.

Judy’s husband Bill was Grand Marshal in 2010 and Susan’s father Gene Ford was honored in 1988.

Judy and Susan will each be presented with the Grand Marshal’s traditional cowboy hat and belt buckle during a reception in their honor the last week of April.

Watch for them leading off the Clovis Rodeo Parade that begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The 109th Clovis Rodeo runs April 26-30. Ticket prices range from $20,00 to $35,00. Visit www.ClovisRodeo.com and get your tickets now.