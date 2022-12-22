“Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” brings the Jolly to Jolly Times Luncheon

– At the December Jolly Times Luncheon, attended by about 180 people, attendees were treated to a turkey lunch and dessert, musical entertainment from Clovis Chorale and local bands Top Dollar Dudes and Diamonds after Dark, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, and everybody left with a gift from Santa Claus.

– There was also a raffle given away, the prize was a television.

– Jolly Times is a monthly luncheon hosted on the third Thursday of every month by the Jolly Times Committee. The cost of attendance is $10 January through November. In December the cost for attendance is $15. The Jolly Times Committee use the proceeds from every other month to purchase gifts for the December event. The Committee and other participants hold a Santa’s Workshop to wrap nearly 200 Christmas presents the week before the December event.