On March 20th, senior living community Truewood by Merrill, Clovis celebrated the 100th birthday of resident Jean Larson.

Jean had over 100 friends join her as well as two of her granddaughters, two great grandsons, and the City of Clovis Mayor, Lynne Ashbeck.

Jean was so honored to have such an incredible celebration complete with décor, cake, and many of her loved ones.