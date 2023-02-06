Jake’s 9th Birthday Donation Drive for Valley Animal Center

February 2, 2023: For the entire month of February, Clovis Appliance in Old town Clovis is celebrating the very special 9th birthday of their resident Pawfessional Greeter, Jake the golden retriever.

Jake’s birthday wish is to collect lots of essential pet-care items for the nonprofit animal shelter and veterinary clinic, Valley Animal Center.

February 6th is Jake’s actual birthday, but rather than limit the celebration to one day, Clovis Appliance is inviting the community to spend the month dropping off donations at their store, on the corner of 5th Street and Pollasky Avenue.

The big windows at Clovis Appliance have been lovingly painted by TNT Window Graphics with lots of birthday pups and details about the supplies you should donate.

The items that Valley Animal Center said they need the most are: high-efficiency laundry soap, bleach, antibacterial dish soap, and new cat and dog toys, leashes and collars and beds.

Valley Animal Center receives no funds from the government to provide their services. Everything they do– from their membership-funded dog park to their clinic and adoption services– is funded by the community, grants, and fundraising.

“They’re just a good nonprofit, and they do a lot of good in this city,” said Jake’s human, Clovis Appliance owner Tammy Shultz.

There are quite a few reasons to support Jake’s love for Valley Animal Center this month.

One big reason is that it’s a no-kill shelter, meaning they do everything in their power to treat and rehabilitate any animal that comes into their care until they find their “furever home”.

Another is that Jake’s veterinarian works for the Valley Animal Center clinic– a low-cost, full-service clinic that provides preventative care, surgery, and treatment for cats and dogs.

Jake is an Old Town Clovis celebrity. Shultz said that Jake gets lots of visitors when he’s at the store, “There are so many people who love him and they want to come in and say hi to him, he’s just so good with people.”

If you haven’t met Jake yet, he’s usually in the store in the afternoons when he’s done playing at Elaine’s Pet Resort.

On his birthday Jake will be at Clovis Appliance wearing his special Birthday Boy bandana.