Jake, the epitome of a good dog

September 25, 2023 – Clovis Appliance had a well-known and well-loved face, his name was Jake.

In light of his sudden passing, owner of both Clovis Appliance and Jake himself, Tammy Shultz, shared with us some stories of Jake.

Jake was a 9 ½ year old red Golden Retriever, born February 6th, 2014. “I brought him here when he was a 10lb ball of fluff, when he couldn’t even get up the stairs.”

Customers adored him. Tammy said that people come in everyday saying, “Is Jake here? We’re not here to see you, we’re here to see Jake.”

“I’ve had people with disabilities come in, and they come behind the counter and Jake just sits there—and it calms [them] down. He just sits there and it’s like he knows” . . . “It’s just amazing to watch.”

“He loved people, he loved kids especially,” said Shultz. “He always knew when a child walked in.”

Shultz told us about not only how kind and loving he was with people, but also how well-behaved he was.

He didn’t tear up decorations or plants, never even dug a hole in the backyard. The only time he ever tore up his own toys is when a visitor would come to their house and he would just get too excited.

“It was so funny—he learned this on his own—when the door would open up, he would run out and he would put his paws up on the counter.” For many people, we’re sure that adorable mental picture lives forever in their mind.

“He brought a lot of joy to my customers.” Even when Jake and Tammy would walk down the sidewalk, people would roll down their window as they drove by and say, “Hi Jake!”

To anyone who has loved dogs and met Jake, you know he was special. Let’s never forget him.

“I just hope that people will honor him. People have to love dogs to understand my grief,” said Shultz. “He was my heart dog.”