It’s official, Nordstrom Rack opens in Clovis

April 13, 2023 – A line of shoppers stood in front of the doors to Nordstrom Rack, the department store chain opened its doors officially to Clovis residents.

Located in the Clovis Crossing Shopping Center, Nordstrom Rack replaces what was once Stein Mart near the west side of the center.

The crowd of people that gathered on the morning of Thursday, April 13th were greeted by Nordstrom Rack employees as well as prizes that were given away.

Included in this giveaway was a prize wheel where prospective customers got the chance to spin the wheel for a free prize.

In addition one lucky customer had a chance to win a $1000 gift card to Nordstrom Rack.

Nordstrom Rack is not new to the area of the Central Valley, as the outlet store is also located in Fresno near the Riverpark Shopping Center.

The department store was founded in 1973 and had its first store set in Seattle, where its headquarters remain today.

According to the Nordstrom Rack website, the attempt was made to move business to Canada in recent years in order to push a “global” branding of their trade.

However, in March of this year they decided to “wind down” their Canadian businesses in efforts to “simplify business” and “focus on driving long-term profitable growth in core U.S. businesses”.

Nordstrom Rack will continue that focus in Clovis for the time being, and opens their store to customers from 10 am-9 pm Monday through Saturday, while opening at 10 am and closing at 7 pm on Sundays.