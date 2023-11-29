Homicide suspects arrested

November 29, 2023 – Yesterday afternoon, both suspects wanted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jose Ruedas that occured on October 16, 2023, were taken into custody.

Clovis Police Detectives located both 26-year-old Andres Ramirez and 22-year-old Adriana Velasco at an apartment in Fresno while working on tips from our community.

After being interviewed by Detectives, both suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail. Ramirez was booked for homicide and Velasco was booked for being an accessory after-the-fact.

Detectives diligently worked this homicide investigation that spanned more than a month, following up on leads, interviewing those involved, and spending hours on surveillance.

Theres arrests are an example of the positive relationship that law enforcement has with our community, and we would like to thank those who provided tips leading to the arrest of these dangerous individuals.