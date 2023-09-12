Holding onto Clovis: Disappearing Produce Stands

September 12, 2023 – Many of us who grew up in the Central Valley hold fond memories of visiting produce stands. We remember buying strawberries as a child, and now we buy vegetables for our families.

Local, family-owned farms grow and sell the same produce that their families eat—there’s a level of trust there.

Many years ago, the highest-rated fine dining restaurants around the world highlighted produce imported from far-away places all over the world.

Now, produce that can be sourced as close to home as possible is prized. Farm-to-table has taken over the culinary arts world. Simply put, local produce is fresher produce.

Not only does buying local produce mean having fresher food, but it also gives us the opportunity to support local family businesses. Many farms are family owned and operated, so buying their produce directly supports our community.

Something unfortunate is happening, though. Produce stands are disappearing. Years ago, there were produce stands on almost every other street corner. Now, with new construction and land development, produce stands are few and far between.

If we can’t keep our produce stands, what do we do? Well, maybe the answer is more simple than you might think: farmers markets!

If our beloved local, family farms are unable to keep their produce stand locations, then a great alternative is taking up shop at a farmers market.

While Old Town Clovis’ Friday Night Farmers Market is very popular, there is also the lovely and calmer Saturday Morning Farmers Market.

The Friday Night Farmers Market is a great opportunity to take the family for a fun night with music, food trucks, and business booths.

If you’re wanting to just go get some produce on a calm morning, then the Year-Round Saturday Morning Farmers Market is for you.

The Saturday Morning Farmers Market takes place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM Year-Round, on Pollasky between 5th & Bullard.

The Friday Night Farmers Market takes place from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, May 5th through October 27th, 2023. Located on Pollasky between 3rd & 7th.

Not only do farmers markets have the fresh produce from local growers, but there’s almost always something special and unexpected to find when you visit the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market. We hope to see you there.