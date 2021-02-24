Governor Signs COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Californians

On February 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $7.6 billion COVID-19 relief package for the state of California.

5.7 million residents who make less than 75,000 a year, will be receiving a one-time $600 stimulus check.

The relief package will also include undocumented immigrants.

Residents who are enrolled in various state and federal programs such as CalWORKS, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and State Supplementary Program (SSP) are also eligible for the stimulus check.

The new relief package will also provide $2 billion for small businesses. The funds will be added to the emergency grant program used in last November’s business relief package.

Last November, the state provided $500 million to emergency grants to struggling businesses. In the first round of the funding, over 334,000 applications were filed exceeding over $4.4 billion in aid.

Businesses with annual revenue between $1,000 to $2.5 million are eligible to apply for the emergency grant.

For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/.