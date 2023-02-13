From the office of our City Manager

Hi, I’m John Holt, and I am humbled to serve as City Manager for the City of Clovis.

What does a City Manager do?

I have lived in Clovis for 30 years and have worked for the City of Clovis for 23 years. I have had five different positions in the City Managers office during that time.

Having just completed my first year as your City Manager, people often ask what does a City Manager do?

It is important to note that a City Manager is not an elected official and is appointed by the City Council.

Generally speaking, a City Manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city and implementing the policies and goals set by the city council.

Some specific responsibilities include:

Managing the city’s budget and financial resources

Overseeing the city’s departments and staff

Providing information and recommendations to the City Council

Acting as the chief executive officer of the city

Ensuring that city services are delivered in an efficient and effective manner

Representing the city in interactions with other government agencies and organizations

Managing the city’s land use and development projects

Ensuring compliance with state and federal laws

Implementation of the city’s long-term plans

Managing the city’s infrastructure and facilities

In reality, I have nine department heads who oversee approximately 600 employees that run the city and do a wonderful job.

Why is Clovis a destination of choice?

People also ask me why the City of Clovis is a destination of choice.

I believe our city is a destination of choice for a lot of reasons, but here are a few:

Strong economy: Clovis has a diverse and robust economy, with a mix of small businesses, large companies, and a growing startup scene. The city has a low unemployment rate and a high median income, which helps make it a great place to work.

High quality of life: Clovis has a high standard of living, with affordable housing options, great schools, and access to healthcare. The city has a variety of recreational and cultural amenities, such as parks, museums, and performing arts venues, making it a great place to live and raise a family.

Robust transportation: Clovis has a well-connected and efficient transportation system, with options for public transit, biking, and walking, which makes it easy for residents to get around and access jobs, services, and amenities.

Safe and secure: Clovis is a safe city, with low crime rates and a strong sense of community. It is also well-prepared for emergencies and disasters.

Sustainable and environmentally friendly: Clovis is committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices. The city has a variety of green spaces and encourages environmentally friendly transportation options.

Good governance: Clovis has a responsive, transparent, and effective government that is committed to serving the needs of the community and promoting the well-being of all residents.

Many recreational and entertainment options: Clovis is home to the Clovis Rodeo and the Clovis Botanical Garden, it also has a variety of parks, trails, and other outdoor recreational opportunities, as well as a range of shops, restaurants, and other businesses.

Are we perfect? Certainly not, but the sense of community that we do have creates a unique place where people want to live, work, and play.

We have over 600 dedicated employees who provide world class services to our community. Monthly, I try and go on a ride along with each department.

Last week I rode with a Solid Waste driver who picks up garbage from residential neighborhoods. I spent two hours with him and could not be prouder.

Married, father of three children under ten, prior military, eight years with the city, and six months away from getting his college degree.

He fully intends to move up in the organization here at the city. He is just one of my 600 stories of employees I work with.

Should you have any questions of me, please contact me at johnh@cityofclovis.com.