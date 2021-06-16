Friday Night Farmers Market Cancelled Due to Heat

On June 15, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) announced they will be cancelling their Old Town Clovis Friday Night Farmers Market on June 18, due to extreme heat and bad air quality.

The announcement was made via social media stating “Due to excessive heat and poor air quality, the Friday Night Farmer’s Market has been canceled.”

The weather outlook for this upcoming weekend is looking to reach up to 112 degrees by Friday and 110 degrees Saturday. If anyone is planning to be outside, be sure to wear loose clothing, stay hydrated, and stay out of the sun.

The farmers market is planning to be back for the following Friday, June 25.

For more information about the Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, contact B.O.O.T at (559) 298-5774 or go to www.oldtownclovis.org.