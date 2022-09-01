Friday night farmers market canceled for the second time due to heat advisory. 

The Sept. 2, farmers market was expected to have musical performances from Cab street with a variety of vendors that showcase their produce and products to attendees in the heart of Old Town Clovis but because of the heat, plans have changed.

In an announcement from the Old Town Clovis social media, the Friday night market for Sept. 2, has “unforunatley been canceled due to the heat advisory.”

The news comes a day after Gov. Newsom, in an effort to increase power reduction, declared a state of emergency following the news of a heat wave.

With temperatures expected to reach 110 degrees fahrenheit, the Old Town Clovis Community asks the community to remember to stay hydrated and to know they look forward to seeing everyone the following week.