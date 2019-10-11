Fresno County the Nation’s Top Agricultural Producer

Fresno County is the nation’s top agricultural county, according to the Tulare County’s Crop and Livestock Report.

The figures, released Tuesday, show Fresno County’s Ag industry was worth $7.88 billion, Kern County was second at $7.46 billion and Tulare County third at $7.21 billion in 2018.

This is the first time since 2013 that Fresno County has worn the crown.

“While Fresno County jubilantly celebrates regaining the honor as the nation’s number one agricultural county, the major takeaway is that we are once again reminded that this region is exceptional when it comes to food production,” Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said in a news release. “California holds almost all of the nation’s top 10 agricultural counties, with the San Joaquin Valley leading the pack.”