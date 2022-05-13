Fresno County Farm Bureau hosts ‘Bounty of Fresno County’ Celebration

The Fresno County Farm Bureau (FCFB) held its third annual ‘Bounty of Fresno County’ celebration on Thursday, April 28, where they honored Sheriff Mims.

After a two-year hiatus, the FCFB held its ‘Bounty of Fresno County’ celebration where they presented awards to honorees Sheriff Mims for serving as the 25th Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner since Nov. 2006 and is ending her term this year.

In a newsletter from the FCFB, it reads that Mims was recognized for the ‘Friends of the Family Farm Award’ for her “vigorous support and contributions to Fresno County agriculture and rural communities.

Alongside the ‘Friends of the Family Farm Award,’ the FCFB also recognized the winners of the ‘28th annual journalism awards’ where contestants’ work was judged by Amy Fuentes, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer, Priscilla Rodriguez, assistant vice president of the California cotton ginners and growers association and Western agricultural processors association, and Daniel Hartwig, President of the FCFB.

The listed criteria required coverage for the work being presented to be “thorough” and “objective”. The works also were required to meet an “educational element” that incorporated the agriculture industry or the consumer and portrayed “the personal stories of those who make up the food and agriculture industry,” according to the newsletter.

Those recognized for the award include:

Patrick Cavanaug, Ag Information Network, “Initial Zero Allocation Is Part of Massive Decline in Water Availability” in audio

Todd Fitchette, Western Farm Press, “Rice Fields Benefit Endangered Salmon” in farm trade print

Edward Smith, The Business Journal, “Growers, Experts Say Conventional Wisdom Around Drought is Flawed” in general print

Aurora Gomez/Reuben Guerra, ABC30, “Children First: Firebaugh High School’s FFA program” in video

18THIRTY Entertainment was recognized with the FCFB “Heavy Puller Award ” for their many shows featuring agriculture including American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag, Tapped Out, Silent Sacrifice, and the Creek Fire documentary.