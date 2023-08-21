Former MLB Professional Troy Glaus Named Buchanan Head Coach

August 21, 2023 – Officially titled, “Director of Sports” for the Buchanan Baseball Program, former Anaheim Angels Major League Baseball World Series Champion, Troy Glaus, will be taking over as the next Buchanan Bears Baseball Head Coach.

Glaus was officially announced by Clovis Unified as the “Director of Sports” for the Baseball Program on August 18th.

According to CUSD, Glaus played professional baseball for thirteen years including in the 2002 World Series with the Anaheim Angels where he won the World Series MVP.

He was also part of the USA baseball team that earned a bronze medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics. Most recently, Glaus coached baseball in the San Diego area.

Glaus attended UCLA as a History Major from 1994-1997 where he was drafted into the MLB in 1997.

In addition to playing for the Angels, he spent time in the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Braves organizations.

Glaus participated in four MLB All-Star games and won two Silver Slugger Awards throughout his time as a professional baseball player.

As a coach, Glaus has served for North Marion High School in Ocala, Florida from 2016-2019 and as a part of the “Let Them Play” travel baseball organization from its creation in 2019 until 2023.

Ty Glaus, Troy’s son, was recently invited to play on a 12 and Under USA Baseball team that won a gold medal against Chinese Taipei.

Troy was also a special assistant at the 2023 Spring Training for the Los Angeles Angels where he provided hitting and fielding instruction to minor league baseball players.