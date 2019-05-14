Food Review: Marco’s Pizza

One of the fastest growing pizza chains in America has recently made its way to Clovis. The chain’s founder is from Italy where they are dedicated to making “Pizza The Italian Way”.

That means starting with dough and sauce made fresh daily from quality ingredients and imported herbs and spices. They top their pizzas with a three cheese blend that is never frozen, ensuring the perfect melt.

Last week, the Clovis Roundup staff stopped by Marco’s Pizza located at Herndon and Armstrong to give it a try. Myself, Donna, Billy, and our student-intern Eli, split a garden pizza. Billy ordered an Italiano Sub on white bread. Donna also order a garden salad, one of the five that they offer. Everything ordered stood up to their reputation. The crust was cooked to the perfect golden brown and not too heavy. Pizza sauce can make or break a pizza and Marco’s had found the perfect balance of herbs and spices. It stands out, but doesn’t overpower the the toppings.

Our Garden Pizza was topped with fresh mushrooms, black olives, onions, large slices of tomatoes, their signature three cheeses and a bit of feta. Billy’s Italiano Sub was stuffed with ham, salami, provolone cheese, banana peppers, tomatoes, red onions and sub dressing. Billy complimented that the bread was light and crispy, and the filling was fresh and very flavorful. He also tried a slice of our Garden Pizza and mentioned the consistency in the bread and the freshness of it’s toppings.

Christian, the owner’s son, recommended that I take a chicken club home for my wife to try. I am glad that I did because it was the best baked chicken club I have ever had. It was your traditional club filled with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, mayo and again included their three cheese blend. Other than their signature pizzas, subs, and salads, they also offer chicken dippers, wings and double chocolate brownies for dessert.

The excellent service and cleanliness was what you expect from a family-run pizza chain, but my biggest takeaway was the freshness of their food. Everyone commented on the fact that there was no greasy mess on the pizza pan when we were finished. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more Marco’s locations popping up around Clovis soon, but for now visit their first location at 2230 Herndon Ave or visit marcos.com.