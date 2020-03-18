Food Review: Ark Mediterranean Grill

Ark Mediterranean Grill recently opened a new location in Clovis, and offers all the favorites you’d expect from Mediterranean cuisine.

The eatery offers many signature Mediterranean dishes, such as kabob plates, gyros, shawarma, falafel and fattoush, as well as specialty dessert bakhlava and specialty drink Armenian coffee.

I ordered the chicken shawarma kabob plate. It came with chicken shawarma, choice of rice — I opted for Basmati — house salad, and a side of pita bread and hummus.

Everything is made to order. Nothing is left to sit under heat lamps or on warmers, so keep this in mind if you’re expecting to be in and out quickly. The restaurant is listed on Doordash.

The food looked and tasted fresh, and the chicken shawarma was deliciously seasoned. The cucumber, tomato and onion making up the house salad were fresh, crisp and tossed in a zesty dressing.

Donna Melchor, Clovis Roundup publisher and owner, ordered the lamb kabob plate which included rice pilaf, house salad and a side of hummus and pita bread.

Of the lamb, she said it was very tender and had lots of good flavor.

I didn’t need a to-go box on this occasion. The portions were just right and left me feeling full but not over-stuffed.

Prices range from $3 for less expensive items, like a side of cheese burek, up to $17 for items such as the salmon kabob plate.

We enjoyed our lunch at Ark Mediterranean Grill. The restaurant is worth a visit for anyone wanting to keep it close to home for their Mediterranean experience.

You can stop in and enjoy Ark at two locations, Herndon and Armstrong Avenues in Clovis and Shepherd and Champlain Avenues in Fresno.