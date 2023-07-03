Firefighter-Owned Local Mushroom Company at the Friday Night Farmers Market

June 28, 2023 – The CAPN’s Mushroom Supply Company is a small, local mushroom farm that is owned & operated by a veteran firefighter.

Former Fire Captain, Jeremy Savitt, started The CAPN’s Mushroom Company with long-time friend and business partner, Darren Wherry.

While working as a firefighter and paramedic, Jeremy Savitt was injured during a rescue involving a car and semi.

The female occupant of one of the vehicles was in desperate need of medical attention, so he tried to remove the front windshield in order to reach her.

In the process of trying to remove the windshield and ended up ripping the bicep off of his arm and tearing nerves.

Following his injury, Savitt was going to be out for a couple of years, so he and his business partner Darren started growing mushrooms as a hobby to keep busy while healing and undergoing surgeries. According to Darren, “Things just kept going.”

The company grows their gourmet mushrooms in addition to foraging for some other types of mushrooms, like morels.

On top of cultivating mushrooms, they also plan on educating the public on the many health benefits that mushrooms can provide.

The CAPN’s Mushroom Company grows and sells several types of fresh mushrooms, including: Golden Oyster, Pink Oyster, Blue Oyster, King Blue Oyster, Elm Oyster, King Trumpet/King Oyster, Speckled Chestnut, Lions Mane, Enoki, and Shiitake.

They also sell dehydrated mushrooms—both grown and locally harvested. The CAPN’s mushroom company offers mushroom powders, supplements, and tincture. One special item that the company sells is their 5 Alarm Mushroom Coffee.

Their 5 Alarm Mushroom Coffee is an adaptogenic mushroom coffee roasted by Q29 Roastery, and it includes all five of their adaptogenic mushrooms: Chaga, Turkey Tail, Lions Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps.

Fresh & dehydrated mushrooms, adaptogenic mushroom coffee, powders, supplements, tinctures, mushroom jerky and grow kits are some of their current offerings.

Find them at the Clovis Farmers Market in downtown Clovis between 4th and 5th avenues on Friday from 5:30pm-8:30pm and Saturday from 9am-11:30am.