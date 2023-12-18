Family asking for help to bring daughter’s body back to Mexico

Contributed by: Alex White

December 14, 2023 – A family is seeking help to bring the body of 23-year-old Rocio Carrillo to Mexico after her sudden passing.

According to a GoFundMe page, Rocio was a National Guard veteran who was loved by many. Family and friends are now asking for support from the community to bring her body back to her family in Mexico so she can be laid to rest.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose such a beloved and valued individual. Rocio’s life was filled with love and she touched the hearts of everyone who knew her.

She was not only a great daughter, but also a godparent and sister, showing her dedication and care for her loved ones,” reads the fundraiser.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rocio-carrillomanrriquez

As of December 14, 2023, their goal is to raise $15,000. They have raised $6,395 so far.