Faces of Clovis: Tim Randall – Teacher/Clovis West Football Coach

Full Name: Timothy Randall

Place of Birth: Hanford, California

Occupation: Teacher/Coach

Duties: Teach physical education and coach the Clovis West football team.

What got you into this line of work? Going into my freshman year, my high school football coach, Pat Preston, encouraged and motivated me to embrace hard-work and commitment through football. I have wanted to try to serve other young men the same way ever since.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree – Journalism/PR; Master’s Degree – Kinesiology

First Coaching Job: Frosh football and track coach at Hanford High school.

What did you learn from it? I learned how awesome it was to help kids get from where they are to where they want to be…how to motivate them to be great.

Family/Children: Wife, Karen; daughter, Kayla; son, TJ.

Road to Clovis: Left Hanford to work at Bullard High School for Bill Stewart, then left Bullard to join Tim Murphy at Clovis East.

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships: AFCA, CIF Life Member, FCA

Favorite Food: Anything at Andiamo Italian Restaurant in Clovis.

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite Artist or Band: Journey

Favorite Book or Author: To Kill a Mockingbird, but anything by John Grisham, especially A Painted House.

Favorite Sports Team(s): Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco Giants and Fresno State Bulldogs and Clovis West Football.

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: Golf, traveling and visiting my kids who live out of state.

How Would You Describe Yourself? Easy-going, hard-working and passionate about my family and football.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You? I am a bit of a handyman. My dad was a tradesman who taught me a lot about tools and machines. I have saved a lot of money over the years doing car, home and appliance repairs myself.

What is Your Favorite Thing about coaching in Clovis? High standards and expectations with tremendous support. Everyone wants to be great!

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you: To me it means high standards and excellent public services, coupled with a family centered philosophy and a fantastic school district that strives to meet the needs of all students.