Faces of Clovis: Teresa Stevens, CPA

Full Name: Teresa Stevens

Place of Birth: Manila, Philippines

Occupation: Certified Public Accountant

Duties: I do income tax preparation, consulting, bookkeeping, payroll, 1099s, financial statements, audits, and other business services for individuals, businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, estates, attorneys, and other CPAs in Clovis, Fresno, Sanger, and within California.

What got you into this line of work? I always enjoyed math and paperwork ever since I was young. I used to go into my mom’s office and pretend I was a boss. I studied accounting in college. I worked for a firm for 18 years before starting my own firm.

Education: Fresno State, B.S. Accounting

First Job: I worked selling t-shirts in the Philippines for my uncle. He had a t-shirt printing business. When I came to the United States, my first job came in 1982 in a summer youth employment program at Fresno State and had an office job.

What did you learn from it: Because the t-shirt business was sales and service, I often interacted with customers. From this, I learned that you need to keep a good work attitude.

Family/Children: I live with my loving husband, my two sons, and my daughter.

Road to Clovis: When I had my first child, my husband and I were living in Fresno, in the Valentine/Marks area. We moved to Clovis to be closer to my older sister, who was living in Clovis at the time, and to be closer to my parents, who live in Sanger. I like Clovis because it has a small-town feel, the Clovis schools are exceptional, and the Clovis community is great.

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships: I am of the Accounting and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Favorite Food: Filipino lumpia

Favorite Movie: Marvel and DC movies, and action films

Favorite Artist or Band: Queen

Favorite Sports Team(s): Clovis East Timberwolves Football

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: traveling and going to the movies

How Would You Describe Yourself? Easy-going

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You? I can host a pretty good party with really fun games–according to my kids and nieces.

What is Your Favorite Thing About Clovis? Everything is close by from where I live.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you: The Clovis way of life is watching high school football – Go Timberwolves!