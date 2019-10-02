Faces of Clovis: Steven Pagani – Gateway High School Principal

Full Name: Steven T. Pagani

Place of Birth: Glendale, California

Occupation: Principal, Gateway High School

Duties: To improve the lives of Gateway students in the areas of Mind, Body and Spirit

What got you into this line of work? My passion for helping others.

Education: B.S.Kinesiology / Education Specialist Credential/M.S. Education Administration / Education Administration Credential

First Job: Special Education Teacher McLane High School English/Language Arts

What did you learn from it? Teaching is hard work! I have the utmost respect for our teachers!

Family/Children: Wife: Stacia Pagani/3 daughters: Kristiana 20, Identical Twin Daughters, Lexi and Julia Pagani

Road to Clovis: My Dad, Tom Pagani was hired at Fresno State in 1982 to start the first women’s Track and Field team at Fresno State

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships: Eagle Springs Men’s Golf Club

Favorite Food: Teppanyaki steak/shrimp/chicken

Favorite Artist or Band: Imagine Dragons most recently

Favorite Book or Author: John Maxwell

Favorite Sports Team(s): San Francisco Giants/San Francisco 49ers/Golden State Warriors/San Jose Sharks

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: Golf is my hobby/fitness training is my passion/family is my priority

How Would You Describe Yourself? Caring, Compassionate Family Man

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You? I was a Bodybuilder after a bad knee injury and got hooked on working out/training after a life full of athletics and injuries

What is Your Favorite Thing about Clovis? BEST PLACE TO RAISE A FAMILY IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA!…and of course, CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

The Clovis Way of Life revolves around family and giving back to our community. The people of Clovis are hard-working, dedicated people who want the best for everyone in our community. Our school district and police department are second to none both serving our community with employees that want the best for the people we serve.