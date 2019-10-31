Faces of Clovis: Pamela Ann Hoffhous – Principal, Reagan Elementary School

Full Name:

Pamela Ann Hoffhous

Place of Birth:

Fresno, Ca

Occupation:

Principal, Reagan Elementary School (Clovis Unified)

Duties:

I oversee the safety on our campus as well as ensuring my teachers feel supported so they can provide a quality education to over 840 Timberwolves! I also hire quality employees and continue to provide my staff with professional development opportunities. I also work with my community to ensure that together WE are always doing what’s best for kids.

What got you into this line of work?

I knew from the time I was 7 years old that I wanted to be in education. I played “school” with my sister, cousins, and friends and was ALWAYS the teacher. When I was in high school, I was the neighborhood babysitter. In college, I worked at an overnight summer camp. I have always enjoyed being around kids and making a positive difference in their lives. A smile and words of encouragement go a long way!

Education:

I am a proud product of Clovis Unified! I attended Nelson, Kastner, and graduated class of ’87 from Clovis West! I attended college and graduated from Fresno State and then went back through Fresno State to earn my Masters in Educational Leadership.

First Job:

Babysitter; but first job requiring me to clock in/out: Paradise Chicken as head cashier (age 16)!

What did you learn from it?

I learned a few things: 1) work can be fun 2) I did not want to work around food 3) customer service was most important.

Family/Children:

I have been married to my husband, Scot, for almost 24 years. We have 2 handsome boys that both graduated from Buchanan High School and now attend college at Fresno State and Clovis Community College.

Road to Clovis:

While I grew up in Fresno, I’ve lived in Clovis most of my adult life! My husband and I knew we wanted our children to attend Clovis Schools, so we made sure to buy our homes here. My husband has lived in Clovis since he was 8 years old and we now reside in his childhood home.

Favorite Food:

It’s a tie between Italian food and Mexican food!

Favorite Artist or Band:

I love country music and music from the 80’s, but Bon Jovi is always a win for me!

Favorite Book or Author:

I’ve been reading a lot of leadership books lately – anything and everything by Jon Gordon is what I usually have nearby.

Favorite Sports Team(s):

Boston Red Sox fans live in my house! And the Reagan Timberwolves, of course!

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits:

We own a motorhome and enjoy spending time traveling and seeing all that our country has to offer. We also take advantage of quick weekend getaways to relax with friends and family (we all RV)!

How Would You Describe Yourself?

I think I’m a positive person. I tend to see the good in others. I usually have a smile on my face and feel that kindness goes a long way. I have also been described as no-nonsense but nurturing. I love my people!

What is Your Favorite Thing about Clovis?

Small town feel; down to earth people; great schools; it’s HOME.

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

“Clovis Way of Life” means people are kind to their neighbors, they take care of one another, and always willing to lend a hand.