Faces of Clovis: Micheal Olsen – Principal, Fugman Elementary

By
CR Staff
-
The Olsen Family. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Full Name: Michael Olson

Place of Birth: Fresno, CA

Occupation: Principal, Fugman Elementary

Duties: Oversee the day to day operations of our school. Hire, develop and oversee training of teachers. Ensure safety of our staff and students on a daily basis.

What got you into this line of work?

I started my career as a teacher in Clovis Unified, but I became a teacher because I was inspired by the amazing educators that I was influenced by as a student. These include my 6th Grade Teacher, Mrs. Peterson; High School Coach, Kevin Miller; and High School Principal, Jeff Eben.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Social Science, Point Loma Nazarene University and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Administration from California State University, Fresno.

First Job: Summer Intern at Clovis Unified’s PASS Program, Performing Arts/Physical Activities Summer Session.

What did you learn from it?

I was able to watch and to learn from some amazing teachers and educators, and it helped inspire in me a love for working with kids!

Family/Children: Wife, Alyssa. Daughter, Anna.

Road to Clovis: I was born in Fresno, but my mom moved our family to Clovis when I was in 2nd grade when she started working for Clovis Unified. I was part of the first graduating class of Clovis East High School and then decided to move home and put roots down in Clovis after going away to college. I am so proud to work and raise my family in this community.

Favorite Food: Do I have to pick just one? I love to eat!

Favorite Movie: Anything with Will Ferrell.

Favorite Artist or Band: Jack Johnson.

Favorite Book or Author: Henri Nouwen (favorite author), favorite book of his, Compassion.

Favorite Sports Team(s): New England Patriots!

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: I love time with my family, sports, and movies!

How Would You Describe Yourself?

Passionate, caring, and always trying to learn! I strive everyday to work hard and model the character I expect from my colleagues and students!

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

I have been to 5 of the 7 continents and have a goal to get to all 7!

What is Your Favorite Thing about Clovis?

I love that Clovis has managed to maintain the feeling of being a small, close knit community, even as we’ve grown!

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

The Clovis Way of Life means that you work hard every day and have a sense of humility. Clovis has humble roots and a long history and foundation built upon work ethic and respect. I also believe that part of the Clovis Way means that we take care of each other. This community has each other’s backs and always shows up to support one another!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR