Faces of Clovis: Micheal Olsen – Principal, Fugman Elementary

Full Name: Michael Olson

Place of Birth: Fresno, CA

Occupation: Principal, Fugman Elementary

Duties: Oversee the day to day operations of our school. Hire, develop and oversee training of teachers. Ensure safety of our staff and students on a daily basis.

What got you into this line of work?

I started my career as a teacher in Clovis Unified, but I became a teacher because I was inspired by the amazing educators that I was influenced by as a student. These include my 6th Grade Teacher, Mrs. Peterson; High School Coach, Kevin Miller; and High School Principal, Jeff Eben.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Social Science, Point Loma Nazarene University and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Administration from California State University, Fresno.

First Job: Summer Intern at Clovis Unified’s PASS Program, Performing Arts/Physical Activities Summer Session.

What did you learn from it?

I was able to watch and to learn from some amazing teachers and educators, and it helped inspire in me a love for working with kids!

Family/Children: Wife, Alyssa. Daughter, Anna.

Road to Clovis: I was born in Fresno, but my mom moved our family to Clovis when I was in 2nd grade when she started working for Clovis Unified. I was part of the first graduating class of Clovis East High School and then decided to move home and put roots down in Clovis after going away to college. I am so proud to work and raise my family in this community.

Favorite Food: Do I have to pick just one? I love to eat!

Favorite Movie: Anything with Will Ferrell.

Favorite Artist or Band: Jack Johnson.

Favorite Book or Author: Henri Nouwen (favorite author), favorite book of his, Compassion.

Favorite Sports Team(s): New England Patriots!

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: I love time with my family, sports, and movies!

How Would You Describe Yourself?

Passionate, caring, and always trying to learn! I strive everyday to work hard and model the character I expect from my colleagues and students!

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

I have been to 5 of the 7 continents and have a goal to get to all 7!

What is Your Favorite Thing about Clovis?

I love that Clovis has managed to maintain the feeling of being a small, close knit community, even as we’ve grown!

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

The Clovis Way of Life means that you work hard every day and have a sense of humility. Clovis has humble roots and a long history and foundation built upon work ethic and respect. I also believe that part of the Clovis Way means that we take care of each other. This community has each other’s backs and always shows up to support one another!