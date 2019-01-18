Faces of Clovis: Katy Byrd – Associate Veterinarian, Clovis Pet Hospital

Full Name: Catharine Anne Byrd, but I have had the nickname “Katy” since I was born.

Place of Birth: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Associate Veterinarian at Clovis Pet Hospital; veterinarian for Stonecliffe Animal Rescue in Lemoore, CA, and relief veterinarian for HOPE Animal Foundation.

Duties: Dentist, Internal Medicine Doctor, Surgeon, Infectious Disease controller, Radiologist, and every other medical subspecialty that veterinarians have to know!

What got you into this line of work?

My first career was in Physics, but I wanted to be outside more, and use my hands more. A coworker suggested veterinary school, and I applied.

Education: Undergraduate degree: BS Physics, University of Texas at Austin; professional degree: DVM, Colorado State University; continuing education is also required every year

First Job: Bussing tables at a Mexican restaurant.

What did you learn from it?

Get a higher education so I could get a better job!

Family/Children: Husband, Beau Byrd, musician and realtor extraordinaire! Lots of animals.

Road to Clovis: I moved to California to work on dairy cattle, and I have moved around the Central Valley for various jobs ever since. Dr. Fenster, owner of Clovis Pet Hospital, got me here.

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships: Mostly horseback riding and veterinary organizations. There’s not time for much else!

Favorite Food: Cheesecake!

Favorite Movie: Good Will Hunting.

Favorite Artist or Band:

1. My husband, Beau Byrd

2. Punk band Bad Religion

Favorite Book or Author: Thomas Hardy’s Jude The Obscure.

Favorite Sports Team(s):

Football! NFL Denver Broncos, college UT Longhorns and Boise State.

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits: Horseback riding

How Would You Describe Yourself?

INTROVERTED PERFECTIONIST.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

I can do plumbing.

What is Your Favorite Thing About Clovis?

The nice people, and downtown

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or what it means to you:

Self-sufficiency and loyalty.