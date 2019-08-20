Faces of Clovis: Kacey Gibson – Elementary School Principal, Janet L. Young Elementary

Full Name: Kacey Gibson

Place of Birth: Fresno, CA

Occupation: Elementary School Principal, Janet L. Young Elementary within CUSD

Duties: Currently, I am overseeing the construction of Young Elementary, as it is slated to open in August 2020. In addition, I am working with the community and district to make sure we open the 34th elementary school in Clovis Unified around the core values of CUSD while providing an environment around character development, 21st century and collaborative learning, and positive growth mindset.

What got you into this line of work?

I grew up in a family of educators and from a very young age I knew I wanted to be a teacher. Once I became a teacher, someone saw something in me that led them to believe I could be an administrator and with their mentorship, it led me into the position I hold today.

Education:

Grew up in Fresno- Elementary: Forkner Elementary, Middle: Tenaya Middle School, High School: Bullard High School. Attended San Diego State University and received my BA and teaching credential. Master’s degree in Education with a specialization in mathematics and English Language Arts through Walden University

First Job:

Employee at Hungry Bear Cookies when I was 16.

What did you learn from it?

I learned the importance of customer service and to work with efficiency and effectiveness.

Family/Children:

Married to Brian Gibson for 13 years and have two daughters, Audrey (8) and Hailey (6), and a French Bulldog named Scarlett (2).

Road to Clovis:

I was born and raised in Fresno, California. After graduating from Bullard High School, I attended San Diego State University. I loved the beach and never wanted to leave, but when it came down to looking at the future and bigger picture, coming home was the best decision. When I moved back to Fresno in 2006, I was engaged, and we were starting to look for a place to buy a home. It was with no hesitation that we were going to buy a place in Clovis with the anticipation of myself working for Clovis Unified and that ultimately was the community we wanted our children to grow up in. Best decision we ever made!

Clubs/Organizations/Memberships:

Within Education: ASCD

Outside of Education: One of the founding members of PINC: Philanthropy Inspired by the Needs of our Community (pincfresno.org)

Favorite Food:

Mexican Food

Favorite Movie:

Sound of Music

Favorite Artist or Band:

Jon Bon Jovi and anything country

Favorite Book or Author:

Childhood: Strega Nona by Tomie de Paola, Growing Up: Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls, Currently: anything on education

Favorite Sports Team(s):

San Francisco Giants and anything around USC (husband went to USC, so I am a big fan by marriage).

Hobbies/Leisurely Pursuits:

Snow skiing, going to the beach (love the beach), playing games/movie nights with my family.

How Would You Describe Yourself?

This is always a tough question for me. Family is the most important thing to me! I would describe myself as motivated and determined. I hold myself to high expectations and pride myself on honesty and being transparent, while maintaining true humbleness with any task that is presented my way.

What is Something Most People Don’t Know About You?

Nothing comes to mind, I’m a pretty open book! I feel talking about yourself helps others connect with you on a variety of levels.

What is Your Favorite Thing About Clovis?

It is a big town with a small-town feel!

Define the “Clovis Way of Life” or What it Means to You:

When I think of the Clovis Way of Life, it just seems like a no-brainer. I take pride in the city I live and work in on a daily basis. It is the life I want my own children to grow up in, where they are surrounded by hospitality, diversity, and an area that tries to adapt to change within society. We are a city that creates memories around local annual events, while still being well known nationally for our community upbringing, school expectations, and pace of life.